Court Grants Yahaya Bello Permission To Travel For Lesser Hajj

The presiding judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Emeka Nwite, has granted the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, permission to travel to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the lesser hajj.

Justice Nwite granted the application on Thursday, January 29, after Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), moved the motion on behalf of Bello.

Ruling on the matter, Nwite ordered that Bello’s international passport, which has been in the custody of the court, be temporarily released to him.

New Telegraph recalls that the former governor is currently standing trial before the court over alleged misappropriation of funds, in a case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The application for permission to travel was personally deposed to by Bello and moved by his lead counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN. Counsel told the court that the request was to enable the defendant travel to the Holy Land to observe the lesser Hajj during the month of Ramadan.

Daudu further informed the court that Bello had not travelled to the Holy Land in over eight years and that there was a need for him to do so to pray for divine intervention regarding the charges brought against him by the EFCC.

Responding, lead prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution did not oppose the request for the defendant to travel but would not concede any of the dates already fixed for the continuation of the trial.

In a brief ruling, Justice Nwite granted the application and approved the release of Bello’s passport from March 13, 2026, for a period of 10 days.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until Friday, January 30, for the continuation of the examination of the seventh prosecution witness.