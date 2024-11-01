Court Grants VeryDarkMan N2m Bail For Wearing Police Uniform Unauthorized

Share

Popular Nigerian influencer, Martin Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has been granted bail in the sum of N2 million by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was detained after he honoured police invitation for allegedly wearing a police uniform without authorization.

VeryDarkMan, who has amassed a large following for his candid social commentary was arrested by the Police authorities.

Following his arraignment, the court granted VDM bail of q₦2 million under stringent conditions, reflecting the gravity of the charge.

These terms include strict limitations on his social media activity and a requirement for him to report periodically to the police.

The case underscores the Nigerian police’s broader effort to curtail the misuse of official uniforms, which they argue can lead to public confusion or unauthorized activities mimicking law enforcement.

Otse’s arrest and subsequent court proceedings have drawn significant attention on social media, where his supporters question the motivations behind his detention.

Many see the incident as part of a pattern targeting outspoken influencers and activists.

His legal team, led by prominent human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, has asserted that Otse’s arrest may have stemmed more from his criticism of officials than the alleged uniform offense.

VeryDarkMan’s release on bail allows him temporary freedom.

