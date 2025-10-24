New Telegraph

October 24, 2025
Court Grants Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Others Bail

The Magistrate’s Court in Kuje, Abuja, on Friday granted bail to human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore; Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu; the IPOB leader’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu; and ten others, in the sum of ₦500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that all thirteen defendants were arrested and arraigned before the court for inciting public disturbance and breach of peace in connection with the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held on Monday, October 20, in Abuja.

While Ejimakor, Emmanuel and the other ten defendants were arrested during the protest and later remanded at the Kuje Correctional facility, Sowore was apprehended on October 23 at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja after attending Kanu’s terrorism trial to show solidarity.

