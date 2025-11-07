A popular Lagos socialite and nightclub owner, Mike Nwalie, better known as Pretty Mike, has been granted ₦50 million bail by the Federal High Court in Lagos after being arraigned on Thursday for alleged involvement in drug-related offences.

Pretty Mike, who operates Proxy Lagos Night Club, appeared before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa alongside the club’s supervisor, Joachim Hillary, aged 32.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), representing the Federal Government, charged both men with conspiracy, unlawful possession of narcotics, and permitting the use of a property for drug activities.

According to NDLEA prosecutor, Buhari Abdullahi, the alleged offences took place on or about October 26, 2025, at the nightclub located at No. 7, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The agency claimed that the defendants conspired to host a drug party at the venue, where operatives later recovered 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa and 177 cylinders of Nitrous Oxide (commonly known as laughing gas) weighing a total of 364.662 kilograms.

The prosecution further alleged that Hillary was found in possession of 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa a day earlier, on October 25, 2025, without authorisation. Meanwhile, Pretty Mike, 45, was accused of knowingly allowing his nightclub to be used for illicit drug consumption.

The NDLEA stated that these actions violated Sections 14(b) and 20(1)(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004), which are punishable under Sections 20(2)(b) and 12 of the same Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. Defence counsel, Dr B.S. Awosika (SAN), applied for bail, urging the court to grant lenient conditions on the grounds that his clients had no prior criminal records and were willing to appear for trial.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the application, arguing that the defendants had not provided sufficient justification for bail and requested an expedited hearing.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa, while ruling, emphasised the constitutional presumption of innocence and held that the prosecution had not demonstrated any compelling reason to deny bail.

He granted each defendant bail in the sum of ₦50 million, with two sureties in like amount, and required the sureties to submit an affidavit of means.

The judge released the defendants into the custody of their counsel pending the fulfilment of bail conditions and adjourned the matter until January 14, 2026, for the commencement of trial.