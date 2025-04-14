Court Grants Portable N1m Amid Defamation Case With Saheed Osupa

Share

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been granted the sum of N1 million bail following a defamation case filed by Fuji musician, Okunola Saheed, better known as Saheed Osupa.

The bail was granted on Monday, April 14, 2025, after Portable appeared before a court in Kwara State.

The news of his bail was confirmed by his lawyer, Isaac Adebayo, who revealed that the singer was granted bail following an oral application.

The case stems from a petition filed by Osupa accusing the singer of criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Speaking on the case, Adebayo said, “Saheed is claiming that he (Portable) defamed his character, intimidated him, and other allegations. We were at the police station, and Portable begged him, the CP begged, but he said no.”

“Although the conditions are a bit stringent, but we will meet up.

“He was asked to provide the Kwara State Chairman of PMAN as a surety, another person with a landed property in GRA, and one million naira in like sum,”

