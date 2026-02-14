Court Grants Order To Investigate Academic Qualifications Of Tunji-ojo

The Federal High court in Abuja yesterday granted a request by an activist, Emorioloye Owolemi to inquire into the academic qualifications of the current Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji OjoJustice Binta Nyako granted the permission while ruling in an exparte application brought before her by the social crusader, Owolemi.

Owolemi had approached the court seeking an order of court to inquire into Secondary School Certificate said to have been is sued to the Minister by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The activist predicted his request against Olubunmi’s Secondary School Certificate on the ground that there were discrepancies in the academic claims.

In another development, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik also of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday refused a similar request by the activist to inquire into the discharge certificate said to have been issued to the Minister by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The activist through his lead counsel, Philemon Yakubu (SAN), had argued a motion exparte brought pursuant to order 34 of the Federal High Court Civil Rules 2019, sections 1, 20 and 21 of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 to seek for permission of the court to inquire into the legality or otherwise of the Minister’s NYSC discharge certificate.

Specifically, the activist applied for an order of mandamus to compel the National Youth Service Corps to supply to him the information he requested in his letter of November 17, 2025 regarding the discharge certificate of the Minister of Interior in the custody of the organisation.