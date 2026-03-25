Court Grants Order For Relocation Of Vehicle Seized From Cameroonian MP

A High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, has granted an order for the relocation of a vehicle confiscated by the Ikom Divisional Police to the headquarters of the Cross River State Judiciary.

The presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Theresa Agom of High Court 13, adjourned the matter to March 31, 2026, for judgment after listening to arguments from counsel to the respondents and the applicant.

The applicant, youth senator for Manyu Division, Mr Manghe Romeo Etta, a parliamentarian in the Cameroonian government, is seeking N200m damages for unlawful detention and breach of his fundamental rights.

Earlier, Etta’s lawyer, Barr. Armstrong Takim Achu Esq. of Centurion law firm, Calabar, said, “My lord, by Order 22, Rule 6(1) of the High Court of Cross River State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2023, you are empowered to grant the applicant.”

Achu argued that Etta’s fundamental rights were infringed by Nigerian police officers, stating, “They made him pay the sum of N150,000 after more than 12 hours of detention and were asked to leave without returning his vehicle particulars to him.”

In an interview, Achu emphasised, “We bought our vehicle genuinely. Our arrest and detention were unlawful. We have our papers. They never presented one single piece of evidence to prove that the vehicle was stolen.”

However, respondents’ counsel, Mr Nyakno Usenboroh, countered during arguments that Etta’s arrest was lawful and within 24 hours, but Achu countered, “Whether you violated the fundamental rights of the applicant or not, it depends on the motive of your arrest.”

The 1st and 2nd respondents, who petitioned and instigated Etta’s arrest, were absent in court, prompting Achu to warn, “We don’t want a situation where there will be a rift between Nigeria and Cameroon government.”