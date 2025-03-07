Court Grants Jude Okoye N50m Bail In Alleged $1m Theft Case

Share

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has granted bail to Jude Okoye, the former manager of now-defunct music group P-Square, in an alleged theft case involving $1 million and £34,537.

Okoye, who is the elder brother of renowned Nigerian artists Peter Okoye (Mr P) and Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on four counts of stealing.

But he pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, Justice Oshodi admitted Okoye to bail in the sum of N50 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The judge also ordered that the defendant must deposit his international passports with the court. Additionally, the sureties must have their addresses verified and show evidence of tax payments for the last three years.

The EFCC, in charge number Ref/99260/2025, alleged that Okoye dishonestly converted various sums meant for digital music distribution and publishing royalties belonging to his brother, Peter Okoye.

According to the prosecution, between 2016 and 2023, Okoye misappropriated $767,544.15 paid by Lex Records Limited, £34,537.59 also from Lex Records Limited, $133,566.49 paid by Kobalt Music for digital distribution royalties, and $118,652.23 from Mtech Limited for publishing royalties.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

