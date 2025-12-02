Court Grants FG’s Request To Postpone Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Defamation Trial Till 2026

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama yesterday approved the prosecution’s request to adjourn the trial of Sen Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in the alleged criminal defamation case filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) until next year. At the hearing, AkpotiUduaghan’s lawyer, Ehiogie West Idahosa, SAN, appeared in court and noted that the prosecution was absent.

Justice Chizoba Oji explained that the court had received a letter from the prosecution seeking an adjournment, which was later handed to Idahosa, who said he had not been formally served with it.

Idahosa argued that the adjournment request did not comply with the requirement to notify the defence 48 hours before the court sitting and urged the court to proceed with the scheduled business, which included the defendant’s preliminary objection.

Justice Oji acknowledged that the adjournment request did not meet the procedural threshold but granted it in the interest of justice, rejecting the defence’s plea to continue with the day’s proceedings.