Court Grants FG’s Request For Witnesses To Testify Behind Camera In Kanu’s Case

Nnamdi Kanu Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the federal government’s request to allow its witnesses to testify behind camera in the ongoing terrorism trial of, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday following an ex-parte application filed by the federal government’s counsel, Chief Adegboyega Solomon, SAN.

During the hearing, Solomon argued that shielding the identities of the witnesses was necessary due to security concerns, given the terrorism-related charges against Kanu.

He further requested that the witnesses’ names be withheld from the public to ensure their safety.

Kanu’s counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, raised no objections to the application, paving the way for Justice Omotosho to approve the request.

However, Agabi urged the federal government to extend similar cooperation when Kanu’s bail application is argued.

As of the latest update, the federal government has formally opened its case, with the first witness, identified only as PWAAA, commencing testimony.

The trial continues to draw significant attention due to its implications for national security and public discourse.

