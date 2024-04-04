Court Grants DSS Request To Detain Nigerian Suspected ISIS Member For 60 Days

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, granted order for the detention of a Nigerian, Emmanuel Osase, accused of being a member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) for 60 days. The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, gave the order while ruling in a motion filed by the Department of State Security (DSS), marked: FHC/Abj/ cs/409/2024.

At the proceedings, counsel for the DSS, A Augee, told the court that the matter was brought pursuant to section 66(1) of the Terrorism (prevention and prohibition) Act 2022. He, however, prayed the court for an order enabling the DSS to detain Osase for 60 days pending the conclusion of investigation.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo, a vacation judge, granted the prayer of the DSS. He said: “Upon studying the averments in the affidavit, I hereby grant the relief as prayed.” The judge subsequently adjourned the matter June 3. Osase who was arrested on March 11, was accused of propagating the messages of the terrorist group, opposing the democratic system of government in Nigeria, and calling for terrorist attacks on Nigeria and its symbols of sovereignty.

In an affidavit dated March 27, and deposed to by the personnel of the DSS attached to the Legal Service Department, National Headquarters, Abuja, Ahmad Abubakar, the service sought an order to detain the suspect for 60 days, adding that the release of the suspect could jeopardise its investigation. He said: “That it is necessary for the applicant in the case to apply to this honourable court for an order to detain the applicant for a period of 60 days, pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation in a case of terrorism.

“That the respondent was arrested by a team of personnel from the applicant’s office for alleged membership and propagation of ISIS terrorist messages, including opposition to the democratic system of government and the call for staging terrorist attacks against Nigerian state and its symbols of sovereignty.” Abubakar stated that Osase was jailed for five years for terrorism-related offences in France and was deported after the completion of his sentence.

He noted that from the service’s preliminary investigation, Osase was still involved in terrorist activities. Abubakar said the respondent still engaged with a proscribed proISIS online media group known as ‘Al-alawn Media Foundation.’ “That the respondent appeared not to have renounced his terrorist ideologies, as he continues to engage with the proscribed pro-ISIS online media group known as ‘Alalawn Media Foundation’ whose main objective is the creation and dissemination of terrorist content and the promotion of terrorist attacks against democratic systems of government.”