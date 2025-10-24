Court Grants Bizman N25m Bail Over Attack On Delta Monarch

The Federal High Court in Asaba yesterday granted bail to a businessman, Mike Nwaukoni, accused of terrorism and attempted murder of the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II.

Nwaukoni, alongside Francis Okolie, John Nwaona, Ojo Izediunor, and Eugene Elue Adigwe, is standing trial for their alleged roles in the violent incident that occurred two years ago during the annual new yam festival at the monarch’s palace in Ogwashi-Uku in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Justice Olufunmilayo Agbaje granted Nwaukoni a N25 million bail and ordered that he surrender his passport to prevent him from leaving the country.

The court also asked the defendant to produce a surety who owns landed property valued at not less than N25 million within the court’s jurisdiction, backed by verifiable title documents. Justice Agbaje warned that any breach of the bail conditions by the defendants would lead to an immediate revocation of their bail and possible remand in custody.