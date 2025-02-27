Court Grants Bail To Lagos Assembly Staff Accused Of Assaulting DSS Operatives

Share

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Daniel Osiagor, has granted bail to three staff members of the Lagos State House of Assembly accused of assaulting Department of State Services (DSS) operatives during the leadership crisis at the assembly complex on February 17.

The defendants, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail following a motion filed by their lawyer, Mr Frank Eke. Justice Osiagor set the bail at N3 million for each defendant, requiring one surety per person. The sureties must be Lagos State or Federal Government employees at grade level 12 or above.

Additionally, all submitted documents must be verified by the court registrar. Recall that Justice Osiagor had ordered the remand of the three workers in the custody of the DSS over allegations of assaulting its officers.

Justice Osiagor gave the directive following an application by DSS counsel Michael Bajela, who sought the arraignment of the accused.

However, the judge deferred their arraignment, stating that he needed time to review the case file before proceeding. The detained individuals, identified as Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola, will remain in DSS custody pending their arraignment.

The DSS, in a charge marked FHC/L/273C/2025, dated February 24, 2025, accused the trio, along with others still at large, of conspiring to obstruct and assault officers of the State Security Service (SSS) while they were performing their official duties at the Lagos State House of Assembly on February 17, 2025.

The agency further alleged that the three defendants engaged in cyberstalking by recording and disseminating false information on social media.

Share

Please follow and like us: