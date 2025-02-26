Court Grants Bail To Detained Lagos Assembly Staff 

Share

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Daniel Osiagor, has granted bail to three staff members of the Lagos State House of Assembly accused of assaulting the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives during the leadership crisis at the assembly complex on February 17.

The defendants, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail following a motion filed by their lawyer, Frank Eke.

Justice Osiagor set the bail at N3 million for each defendant, requiring one surety per person.

The sureties must be Lagos State or Federal Government employees at grade level 12 or above.

Additionally, all submitted documents must be verified by the court registrar.

It would be recalled that Justice Osiagor had ordered the remand of the three workers in the custody of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) over allegations of assaulting its officers.

Justice Osiagor gave the directive following an application by DSS counsel Michael Bajela, who sought the arraignment of the accused.

However, the judge deferred their arraignment, stating that he needed time to review the case file before proceeding.

The detained individuals, identified as Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola, will remain in DSS custody pending their arraignment.

The DSS, in a charge marked FHC/L/273C/2025, dated February 24, 2025, accused the trio, along with others still at large, of conspiring to obstruct and assault officers of the State Security Service (SSS) while they were performing their official duties at the Lagos State House of Assembly on February 17, 2025.

The agency further alleged that the three defendants engaged in cyberstalking by recording and disseminating false information on social media.

The DSS claimed that this act was intended to incite public disorder and cause embarrassment to the agency and its officials.

According to the charge sheet, the accused conspired to commit a felony by willfully misdirecting electronic messages to social media platforms to tarnish the reputation of the DSS.

Specifically, the DSS asserted that Olanrewaju and Adekunle used an iPhone 12 Pro Max to record and distribute false information, while Adekunle, on the same day, allegedly used a Tecno POP 8 smartphone to perform similar actions.

The alleged offences contravene Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

They also violate several provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024), including Sections 27(1)(b), 24(1)(b), 24(c)(i), and 11.

