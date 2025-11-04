The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday warned that it may close the defence of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, if he fails to open his defence in his ongoing trial for alleged terrorism offences.

Justice James Omotosho gave this warning after Kanu failed to enter his defence after the prosecution closed its case and the court overruled his no-case submission four days after.

Justice Omotosho said should Kanu fail to open his defence on Wednesday, November 5, he would be deemed to have waived his right to do so.

New Telegraph reports that the court had, on October 27 adjourned till November 4 for Kanu to either file his final written address or open his defence.

At the resumption of proceedings on Tuesday, Kanu, who is conducting his case by himself, said he has not filled any final written address as ordered by the court, but filed a motion and a supporting affidavit.

READ ALSO:

Kanu said he would not enter any defence because he was convinced that there is no valid charge, known to any extant law, that is pending against him.

He threatened not to return to detention and demanded that he should be set free and allowed to go home immediately because, according to him, there is no valid charge in respect of which he should be further subjected to trial.

In response, the prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) faulted the competence of the fresh court documents filed by Kanu, arguing that they were not properly filed.

Awomolo urged the court to desist from further indulging the defendant, who he claimed was only interested in wasting the court’s time.

He urged the court to deem the documents recently filed by Kanu as his final written address, order parties to adopt the final addresses and adjourn for judgment.

Ruling, Justice Omotosho said the documents recently filed by Kanu were in order and would be considered at the time of judgment.

The judge said having taken judicial notice that the defendant is not a lawyer, he should be given opportunity to consult a lawyer and get necessary support.