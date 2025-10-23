Court Gives Nnamdi Kanu 24 Hours To Defend Terrorism Charges

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday ordered the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to open his defence in the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Justice James Omotosho, in his ruling, said the defence must be opened without hindrance on Friday, October 24, or Kanu would be deemed to have waived the opportunity provided to him by law.

New Telegraph reports that the judge’s decision followed Kanu’s insistence on defending himself in the trial while requesting a three-month adjournment.

At this point, the judge reminded him that an accelerated trial schedule had already been set and still subsisted, meaning a long adjournment could not be granted.

Kanu, however, continued to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to proceed with the trial. The judge reminded him that the issue of jurisdiction had already been resolved against him.

Justice Omotosho pleaded with Kanu to see reason and allow proceedings to move forward, but the defendant insisted that they should not.

Kanu stated: “Going forward, I am making an oral application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try him. On the face of the records before this court, there are four jurisdictional defects in the matter.

The Federal Government is in contempt of the Court of Appeal. I have been discharged by the Appeal Court, but I remained in detention for 14 more months.

“A contemnor cannot come to the court to seek any remedy because he who goes to equity must appear with clean hands. The Act on which I am being tried has been repealed, and therefore, I could not be tried on a repealed Act.

The prosecution had denied me proper consultation with my lawyers for the almost five years I had been held in custody.

“If not for your mercy, My Lord, to grant us three hours to hold a conference in this courtroom, I would have been compelled to enter my defence in a capital offence without proper consultation with my lawyers.

“The medical report on which this court relied to declare me fit to stand trial was forged. The report was dated 23 September, even though the court gave the order on 26, September.”

Kanu further argued that no blood or urine samples had been taken from him to conduct any test, rendering the medical report fabricated. Based on these claims, he asked the court to terminate the matter immediately if possible.