Court Gives NMA 8-Day To Ascertain Nnamdi Kanu’s Health Status

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) to constitute a team of medical experts to ascertain the health status of the Biafran nation agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The committee was given 8 days to submit its report to the court for consideration on whether to transfer Kanu to the National Hospital for treatment or not.

Justice Omotosho, while issuing the order on Friday, said that the committee, among others, should visit the hospital of the Department of the State Service (DSS) to confirm whether it has the capacity to meet the health needs of Kanu or not.

Justice James Omotosho said that the NMA committee should be at liberty to make use of any hospital in the country to carry out its investigations.

He said that the committee should comprise between 8 and 10 members of the NMA and shall have a Cardiologist and a Neurologist.

Besides, the Judge ordered that the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital must also be a member of the committee.

The decision of the Judge followed the divergent views held by the DSS and Private consultants of Kanu, who made different recommendations on the health of Kanu.

Details later…