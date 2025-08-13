Court Gives FG Deadline To Conclude 10-Year Trial Of Ex-NSA, Dasuki

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed September 24, 25 and 26 for the Federal Government to conclude its 10-year-old prosecution of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki, on alleged unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering charges.

The government was also asked to call its remaining witnesses, if any, and tender exhibits to establish its allegations against the retired officer. Similarly, Dasuki, who was put on trial by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime since 2015 on an amended seven counts of unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering, is expected to open his defence in the charges.

At the last proceedings, a witness of the Federal Government, Monsur Mohammed, claimed that upon arrest of the former NSA, his houses in Abuja, Kaduna and Sokoto were searched for firearms and money. The witness, who was led in evidence by Oladipupo Okpeseyi (SAN), claimed to be exhibits keeper with the Department of the State Security (DSS).

At Dasuki’s 46, Nelson Mandela Street, Asokoro house, he listed two Compact Discs (CDs) of Freedom Radio on Jokolo, two GT Bank cheque books, two blackberry phones, Nokia phone, flash drive, Apple laptop, and statement of account as part of items found in the house.

Others are Visa card, approval letter of a radio station granted to Afri-Media Integrated Ltd, one CD on arrest and execution of Mohammed Yusuf, 500 US dollars, 533 Saudi Riyadhs, data page on Abubakar Dasuki Ibrahim, HSBC account book of Abubakar Dasuki Ibrahim, and cheque book of Habibson Ltd of Abubakar Dasuki Ibrahim. The items were admitted as exhibits as MSD 015 to 034 by Justice Lifu, following no objection by Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Usman.

At another house in Sabo Birni, Sokoto State, the exhibits keeper claimed that $150,000 and N37. 6m were recovered in the house and subsequently deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Federal Government lawyer said he would ask the DSS to bring the cash to court to be tendered as exhibits. At the Sultan Abubakar Road, Sokoto, house, the witness told the court that no items were found. At this stage, the Federal Government counsel applied for an adjournment to enable him bring before the court other items found in Dasuki’s house during the four search warrants executed in the houses.

The trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, while granting the adjournment request directed the Federal Government to be ready to close its case against the defendant and for Dasuki to open his defence. The judge subsequently fixed September 24, 25 and 26 as return dates for trial to conclusion.