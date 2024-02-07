Court Gives FG 7-Day Ultimatum To Fix Prices Of Goods

Following the ongoing protest on the high cost of living and price of food hike in the country, a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Federal Government to fix the price of goods and petroleum products within seven days with effect from Wednesday, January 7.

The presiding judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa gave the order following an originating motion filed and argued by the applicant and human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana.

“I have had the applicant, Femi Falana, in a suit no FHC/L/CS/869/2023 and I have also discovered that despite the service of the originating motion on the respondents namely, Attorney-General of the Federation and the Price Control Board, no opposition to it by way of counter affidavit.

“So, it is the law that all the facts deposed in the affidavit attached to the originating motion are all deemed admitted.

“Consequently, all prayers that are sought for in the motion papers are hereby granted as prayed,” the judge declared.

The judge ordered the Nigerian government to fix the price of milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles and their spare parts, matches, motorcycles and their spare parts, motor vehicles and their spare parts as well as Petroleum Products, which include: diesel, petrol motor spirit (PMS) and kerosene.

Falana (SAN) had approached the court for the following: “Whether by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act., the first defendant (FG) is carrying out its duty to impose a price on any goods that are of the kind specified in the First Schedule to the Price Control Act.

“A declaration that by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act Cap, the defendants are under a legal obligation to fix the prices of bicycles and spare parts; flour; matches; milk; motorcycles and spare parts; motor vehicles and spare parts; salt; sugar and petroleum products including diesel, petrol motor spirit and kerosene.

“A declaration that the failure or refusal of the defendants to fix the prices of bicycles and spare parts; flour; matches; milk; motorcycles and spare parts; motor vehicles and spare parts; salt; sugar and petroleum products including diesel, petrol motor spirit and kerosene, is illegal as it offends the provision of Section 4 of the Price Control Act, Cap…, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The applicant also asked for an order, directing the defendants to fix the prices of those items not later than seven days after the delivery of the judgment of the court.