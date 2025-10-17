Court Freezes PDP National Convention Plans

Barely a month to the National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has reaffirmed its earlier order directing all parties to maintain the status quo regarding the forthcoming Convention slated for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, on Thursday, held that the previous order remains valid and must not be violated by any party pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Omotosho warned that any attempt to take actions capable of undermining the court’s authority or rendering its eventual decision ineffective would attract consequential sanctions.

The warning followed a complaint by PDP’s counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), who told the court that his client was restrained by the subsisting order and therefore sought an expedited hearing.

In response, the judge assured all parties that judgment in the case would be delivered before the end of October, stressing that no party would be permitted to employ delay tactics.

He said, “You and I, as lawyers and ministers in the temple of justice, know that once a suit has been filed and parties have been served, the law is that no further step should be taken concerning the subject matter. The court must not be overreached.

“Where any party violates this principle, the court has the power to issue consequential orders nullifying such acts. Let us all respect the law; it is in our collective interest. I assure you that judgment will be delivered before the end of October, and copies will be made available immediately.”

Meanwhile, the court has fixed Monday, October 20, for the definite hearing of the originating summons filed by three aggrieved PDP members against the Independent National Electoral Commission and eight others.

The plaintiffs are Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP Chairman), Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia PDP Chairman), and Turnah George (PDP Secretary, South-South).

They are seeking to stop the party’s planned national convention, scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where new national officers are to be elected.

Listed as defendants in the suit are INEC, the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (National Secretary), Umar Bature (National Organising Secretary), the National Working Committee (NWC), and the National Executive Committee of the party.

At the last sitting, the court joined Umar Damagum, Ali Odefa, and Emmanuel Ogidi as the 7th to 9th defendants, following a successful application for joinder.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, the plaintiffs are seeking declarations and injunctive orders compelling the PDP to adhere strictly to democratic principles in the conduct of its congresses, conventions, and internal elections.

They contend that the party failed to hold the required congresses to elect delegates for the planned convention, thereby invalidating any notice issued to INEC.

The plaintiffs also asked the court to restrain INEC from recognising or giving effect to any notice or outcome of the PDP convention unless it is conducted in full compliance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC’s 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.

They further seek orders restraining the PDP and its officials from holding any National Executive Committee, National Caucus, or Working Committee meetings without due notice from the National Secretary.

Justice Omotosho directed all parties to exchange their processes by October 17 to ensure a smooth hearing.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the PDP was represented by Chief Chris Uche (SAN) and the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN). The judge, however, directed both lawyers to file formal papers to enable the court to determine the party’s proper legal representative in the case.