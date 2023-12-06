Court Freezes 24 Kano Govt Bank Accounts Over Demolition

A Federal High Court has frozen the accounts of the Kano State Government over the failure of the state government to pay the sum of N30 billion in compensation to the victims of the filling Idi demolition excise.

Folloing the non-adherence, 24 Kano State Bank Accounts, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), account of the State, have been affected by the frozen order of the Court.

The presiding Judge, Justice E.A Ekwo also directed the State Government to appear before the court on January 18, to explain the freezing of N30 Billion in the affected bank accounts.

The funds are intended to be granted to the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners.