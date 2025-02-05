New Telegraph

February 5, 2025
Court Frees Fani-Kayode Of Medical Forgery

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of an Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday acquitted and discharged former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode of charges of medical forgery filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge arrived at the decision while ruling on the ‘no case submission’ filed by Fani-Kayode’s counsel, Wale Balogun (SAN). Justice Abike-Fadipe held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

The judge stated that the EFCC did not provide sufficient evidence linking Fani-Kayode to the alleged offences, nor did it present key witnesses, such as the defendant’s associates who allegedly collected money from him or the lawyer who purportedly submitted the medical reports to the Federal High Court on his behalf.

