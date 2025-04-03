Court Forfeits US-Bound Traveller’s Undeclared $20,000 To FG

Share

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court Lagos yesterday ordered the forfeiture of the sum of $20,000 confiscated by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) from a United States-bound traveller Olusola Okunfulure to the Federal Government.

Okunfulure was arrested on March 28 during inward clearance of passengers for an evening flight to the USA via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, following his failure to declare the sum of $20,000.

He was subsequently tried on count by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Okunfulure pleaded guilty to the offence upon his arraignment.

Following his plea, defence counsel Joel Ogundire made an allocutus on Okunfulure’s behalf, urging the court to tamper justice with mercy, and for part of the money to be returned to the defendant.

Ogundire said: “He is a family man for more than 15 years. “His bank account clearly shows that he’s into a legitimate business. He was shown the declaration form after he was cleared.

“We are not averse to forfeiting $20,000 out of the $30,000 as stipulated by law.” Reviewing the case, the judge invited the EFCC to present its evidence against the defendant.

Presenting the EFCC’s findings, lawyer for the agency Filicia Paul said: “He was arrested with $30,000 which he failed to declare. He was handed over to the Commission with the sum of $30,000.”

Upholding the EFCC’s case, Justice Dipeolu convicted and sentenced Okunfulure to three months imprisonment. However, the judge returned $10,000 to the defendant.

