Court Forfeits ‘Fraudulently Acquired’ Assets By FIRS Official To FG

Share

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of two property linked to one, Aminu Garunbaba, a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to the Federal Government.

The property, including a four-bedroom terrace maisonette in Abuja’s Wuye District and another in Kano State, were purchased through Garunbaba’s company, MYZ Venture.

In a ruling, the judge held that Garunbaba failed to provide legitimate documentation for the property purchased or prove that the funds used were derived from lawful earnings.

The judge emphasized that public officers cannot profit from illicit activities. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had approached the court seeking for the forfeiture of the two property on ground that they were the result of proceeds from fraudulent Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) claims made between 2017 and 2018.

According to the anti-graft agency, Garunbaba, along with other colleagues, conspired to claim non-existent travel allowances, siphoning millions from FIRS. The funds were then shared among the conspirators, with Garunbaba personally receiving over N341 million.

The EFCC’s investigation also revealed Garunbaba’s conversion of part of the funds into US dollars through a Bureau De Change operator, further obscuring the illicit nature of his wealth.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

