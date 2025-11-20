Court Fixes Trial Of DSS-Captured Ansaru Terror Suspects For January 15, 2026

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday fixed January 15, 2026, for the beginning of the trial of two alleged leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group, Mahmud Usman and Abubakar Abba.

The duo were captured by the Department of State Services (DSS). Their trial was earlier scheduled to begin yesterday, but Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the proceedings following a plea by defence counsel B. I. Bakum for time to be served with the charges, and to study the charges’ proof of evidence.

Bakum told the court that the charges and proof of evidence were still with the DSS where the terror suspects are being detained on the orders of the court. He called for th defendants be moved to a correctional centre for easy access and ensure prompt and free trial.

However, lawyer for the DSS, David Kaswe, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Justice, opposed the request. Kasawe urged the court to begin the trial as scheduled since, according to him, the witnesses were in court.

He said protocol in the DSS required the defendant’s lawyer to write to the agency seeking permission to see his clients and copy him adding that the lawyer had failed to for so.

Kasawe pleaded with the Judge to order the defendants lawyer to always respect the protocol of the DSS by writing formally for permission to visit the defendants and also copy him so that he would be of assistance.

Justice Nwite in a brief ruling said he would, in the interest of fair hearing, consider the submission of the defendants’ lawyer and move the trial a future date. In shifting the trial to January 15, 2026, Justice Nwite ordered the defendants lawyer to always write DSS for permission to visit his clients and copy the prosecutor.