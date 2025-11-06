Court Fixes November 10 For Trial Of Alleged Hired Killer Olori Esho, Others In Lagos

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, fixed November 10, for the arraignment of an alleged notorious gang leader and hired killer, Wasiu Akinwande, also known as Olori Eso, along with two others.

Olori Eso, alongside Qudus Egbere and Sola Edun, are facing a five-count of murder and related offences contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants and others, who are at large, were accused by the Lagos State government of murdering two individuals, Bolanle Yusuf and Yusuf Ramadan, on or about July 31, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Mashalasi Street, Mushin, Lagos State.

They were accused by the prosecution of conspiring to commit the acts, contrary to Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. The defendants were further accused of belonging to an unlawful society, in violation of Section 2(3)(a) of the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Law of Lagos State, 2021. At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, all defendants were present in court.