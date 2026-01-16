Court Fixes March 16 For DSS To Open Case Against 2 Ansaru Commanders

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, fixed March 16 for the Department of State Services (DSS) to open its case against the two Ansaru leaders; Mahmud Usman and Abubakar Abba, on alleged terrorism offences.

The matter, which was slated for the prosecution to open its case, could not go on after the defence lawyer, Bala Dakum, told Justice Emeka Nwite that he had been unable to have access to the defendants to prepare for their defence.

Earlier when the case was called, DSS counsel, David Kaswe, informed the court that they were ready to proceed and that their 1st prosecution witness, who was to testify under protection, was in court.

But Dakum told the court that he was not ready to go on with the trial because he had not had access to the defendants since he took up the case in October 2025. “The defendants are new to me and I only have the charge.

“If they want us to proceed, I just have to access to them or they should be taken to any of the prison facilities,” he said.

The lawyer, therefore, applied that the defendants be transferred to a correctional centre in the interim so that the court could make progress. Responding, Kaswe explained that there was a facility upgrade going on at the DSS headquarters, where the suspected terrorists are kept, aimed at ensuring compliance with global best practices.