Court Fixes July 25 For Emefiele’s Arraignment

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday fixed July 25 for the arraignment of suspended former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele over a two count charge of possession of a pump action rifle and one hundred and twenty three rounds of live cartridges.

The case has been assigned to Justice Nicholas Oweibo. The case has however attracted so much condemnation from members of the public and civil society organizations follow- ing the filing of charges of possession of a pump action rifle after several months of accusation and six weeks of detention.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Justice M.A. Hassan of the FCT High Court had restrained the Department of State Services from arresting Emefiele but the service still went ahead to arrest him and claimed it had fresh information in support of their allegations of terrorism against Emefiele only to charge him with possession of a pump action rifle.

Also in a tweet on their official twitter handle in reaction to committal proceedings filed against the Director General the Service, the DSS had alleged that it seemed IPOB was defending on of their own while referring to Maxwell Opara, one of the lawyers to detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, who led the team of lawyers who filed the Form 48 against the Director General of the Service.

Meanwhile, there is still growing calls for the removal of Mr. Bichi from office due to his serial violation and disregard of courts judgments, the worsening security situations and politicization of the Service.