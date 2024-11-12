Court Fixes December 5 For Motion Restraining IG, Monarch From Arraigning Lawyer, Six Others 

Share

The Federal High Court, Enugu Division, has fixed Thursday, December 5, 2024, for the hearing of the motion on notice brought by a Lagos based lawyer, Vincent Okafor and six others, restraining the Inspector General of Police and his agents from arresting and arraigning them, pending the determination of the substantive suit they filed before the court, challenging the alleged violation of their fundamental human rights.

The plaintiffs who are members of the Agunese Mmaku autonomous community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, initiated the civil proceedings through their team of lawyers, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chukwuemeka Ofodile, the son of a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, late Chike Ofodile SAN.

Joined as the 1st to 18 defendants/ respondents respectively in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Igwe Nevobasi and Mr. Onuselogu Nevobasi.

The remaining defendants/respondents are Mr. Jonathan Azubike Onuoha, Sir Laz Udeogboke, Oliver Chukwuobasi, Okekefi Iloham, Nnamdi Muodebe Okolo, Frederick Ngene, Patrick Ekweani, John Anugwa, Okonkwo Kenechukwu, Christian Chukwuemezie, James Chukwude and Ikechukwu Okpala.

Besides Okafor, the other plaintiffs are Chief Theophilus Chukwu, Mr. David Okeke, and Chiefs, Okeke Emmanuel Uwa, Ochie Moses Chuka, Okolie James Ikegwuonu and Simeon Ogbonna Okike.

The suit pending before Justice M.G. Mohammed of the Federal High Court Enugu, Court 1, commenced through a writ of summons and accompanying motion of notice.

In the motion on notice titled, “FHC/EN/198/2024, the plaintiffs are asking for an interlocutory injunction, restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants/ respondents by themselves/operatives, or through their agents, privies, or whosoever and howsoever defined, from all actions, including arresting, further invitation, charging/arraignment or interfering with their civil rights and freedom, and or any purported security threat complaint against them, pending the herein and determination of the substantive suit.

The plaintiffs requested for an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining the 5th to 18th defendants/ respondents from harassing, intimidating and holding traditional courts to hear any complaint against them or members of their immediate family, bordering on the matter pending before the court.

In the substantive suit FHC/EN/CS/198/2024, the applicants requested for injunctive orders, declarative reliefs and directive orders against the defendants/respondents in the matter, including damages.

They demanded for exemplary damages of N20 million in their favour, against the 1st to 4th defendants (the IG, NPF, CP, Enugu State Command and DG of the DSS) and damages of N100 billion jointly and severally against the 5th to 18 defendants as compensation for the false allegation made against them without a proof.

