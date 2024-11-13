Court Fixes Dec 5 For Motion Restraining IGP, Monarch From Arraigning Lawyer, 6 Others

Share

The Federal High Court Enugu fixed December 5 for the hearing of the motion on notice filed by Lagos lawyer Vincent Okafor and six others restraining the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and his agents from arresting and arraigning them.

The members of the Agunese Mmaku autonomous community in the Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State initiated the civil proceedings through a team of lawyers led by Chukwuemeka Ofodile(SAN).

Joined as the 1st to 18 defendants/ respondents respectively in the suit are the IGP, Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Igwe Nevobasi and Onuselogu Nevobasi.

The suit pending before Justice M.G. Mohammed commenced through a writ of summons and accompanying motion of notice.

The plaintiffs are asking for an interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants/ respondents by themselves/operatives, or through their agents, privies, or whosoever and howsoever defined, from all actions, including arresting, further invitation, charging/arraignment or interfering with their civil rights and freedom.

