Court Fixes Dec 10 To Rule On Yahaya Bello’s Bail Application

An Abuja High Court yesterday fixed December 10 for ruling in the bail application filed by the immediate past Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and two others.

Justice Maryann Anenih fixed the date after counsel for the prosecution Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) and the defence Joseph Daudu (SAN) presented their arguments for and against the bail application.

Bello and two others had earlier yesterday pleaded not guilty to the 16 charges slammed on them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). After taking their plea, Daudu moved for a bail application.

However, Pinheiro opposed the application, say – ing it expired in October. Daudu clarified that the only relevant application before the court was the motion for bail in respect of the first defendant, which was filed on November 22.

Relying on all the paragraphs of the affidavit, he added that the bail application was also supported with a written address. He said: “Exhibit A, which is the public summons is very vital and the appearance of the defendant in court today, shows he has respect for the law.”

On the bail application, he said the law says a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

