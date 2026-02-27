The Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Friday, set April 16 as the date to hear a case involving popular Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor and Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

New Telegraph reports that the social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, and Kelvin Emmanuel are among others on the list.

The case file, ID/14399GCMW/2026, is presently pending before Ikeja High Court Judge Akintunde Savage.

On Wednesday, February 25, the claimant’s attorney, Mr Ife Ajayi, told the court that all defendants had been properly served in accordance with the court’s sheriff’s evidence of service.

To regularise some preliminary procedures, Ajayi requested an extension of time. But Mr Nzeakor Atulomah, the first defendant’s attorney, objected strongly.

He pointed to a notice of preliminary objection dated January 29, arguing that the claimant’s writ of summons did not comply with Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act, which he described as mandatory.

“The first defendant is not based in Lagos,” adding that the claimant had admitted that all defendants live in Abuja, Atulomah said.

He asserts that the litigation is rendered incompetent when court procedures are served outside the court’s jurisdiction without appropriate compliance. On that premise, he requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Ajayi responded by citing a counter-affidavit dated February 10 and requesting permission to change the filed procedures, arguing that the summons writ complied with the law.

Justice Savage adjourned for a decision after hearing arguments from both parties.