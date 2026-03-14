Court Fixes April 1 For Fresh Arraignment Of Lamido, Sons

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday fixed April 1 for the fresh arraignment of former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, for his fresh arraignment in the N1. 3 billion naira corruption charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Lamido is to be arraigned alongside his two sons, Aminu Lamido and Mustapha Lamido, who allegedly committed the fraud with their father through a fictitious contract award.

Trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, fixed the new date following the absence of the former governor and his sons in court to take their plea.

Although the fresh arraignment was scheduled to be held on Friday, their counsel, Joe Agi SAN, apologised for their not being in court, explaining that information about the trial came on Thursday evening.

He said that the former governor and his children are residents in Kano and could not make it to the court because of the distance and lateness of the notice of hearing. The lawyer thereafter undertook to produce the accused persons on the adjourned date to face their trial.