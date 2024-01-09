Court fines FG N100m over breach of Emefiele’s fundamental rights

An Abuja High Court yesterday awarded a fine of N100 million against the Federal Government in favour of former CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for violation of his right to personal liberty. The court also restrained the Federal Government and its agents from re-arresting or detaining Emefiele without an order of court. The court earlier declared the prolonged detention of Emefiele, without trial as a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights. nt of the court was premised on fundamental human rights suit filed by Emefiele following his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Emefiele had asked the court to order the respondents to pay him N1 billion damages and to restrain them from further arresting and or detaining him. Joined as defendants in the suit are the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation, the DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its chairman. Delivering the judgment, the trial judge, Justice Kayode Adeniyi held that: “It is hereby declared that the actions of the first and fourth respondents and its agents incarcerating the applicants from June 13, 2023, to October 26, 2023, when he was transferred to the custody of the fourth respondent and his further detention by the third and fourth respondents without arraignment in the court of law for the commission of any offence up until November 8, 2023, when by the order of this court when the applicant was released on bail to his senior learned counsel constitutes a flagrant violation of the applicant’s fundamental rights to personal liberty preserved by the provision of section 35 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1979 and Article 6 of the African charter on human and peoples right.

“Also, a sum of N100 million only is hereby awarded in favour of the applicant against the first and fourth respondents jointly as damages for the unlawful violation of his fundamental right to his personal liberty. “Without prejudice to the powers of the court with respect to the criminal trial, the applicant is currently facing at the High Court of the FCT, the respondents are hereby restrained either by themselves, their officers, agents, or any person acting on their behalf from further re-arresting or detaining the applicants without an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.”