Court Fines Amotekun N20m For Breach Of Fundamental Rights

Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye has fined the Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named Amotekun, the sum of N20 million, in compensation to Taiwo Akinseloyin, for the breach of his fundamental human rights.

Akinseloyin, a 30-year-old father of five, was allegedly detained illegally and unconstitutionally by the security agency.

Irked by his detention, Akinseloyin through his lawyer, Oluwanike Omotayo in Suit no; AK/78/2024 alleged that Amotekun men shot him along NTA Area, Idepe, Okitipupa Local Government of Ondo State on August 5, 2023 and thereafter detained him in their custody without proper medical care and without charging him to court for any known offense from the said 5th day of August 2023 until the 16th day of August 2023, a period clearly outside the constitutional provision of Section 35 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

Omotayo, in the suit, joined the Ondo State Government, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun), and the Commandant Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) at the High Court Omotayo prayed amongst others for a declaration that the act of detaining the applicant without any proper medical care after shooting him in the leg at the custody of Ondo State Security Network Agency from the 5th day of August 2023 till the 16th day of August 2023 resulted in further dehumanisation and traumatic action of the Applicant constitutes a flagrant violation and unbridled breach of the fundamental rights of the Applicants to liberty, movement and personal dignity.

She asked for N250 Million as exemplary damages for compensation and N50 Million as general damages.

