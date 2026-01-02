Court Extends Malami, Wife, Son’s Stay In Kuje Prison

A Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has further remanded former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe, at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, pending ruling on their bail applications.

Justice Emeka Nwite, on Friday, January 2, 2025, ordered that the defendants remain in custody until January 7, 2026, when the court will deliver a ruling on their bail requests.

The defendants are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering offences amounting to ₦8,713,923,759.49.

They were docked on a 16-count charge bordering on conspiracy, procuring, disguising, concealing, and laundering proceeds of unlawful activities, contrary to the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

READ ALSO:

At the resumed hearing, prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for hearing of the bail applications filed by the defendants.

However, counsel to the defendants, J.B. Daudu, SAN, told the court that the prosecution had just served them with a counter-affidavit in court, necessitating time to review and respond.

After reviewing the processes, Daudu filed further affidavits of about 28 to 30 paragraphs challenging the continued detention of the defendants.

In response, Iheanacho informed the court that the prosecution had also just been served with the defence’s additional affidavits and required time to study the documents.

He told the court that he had been served with three processes of about 28 to 30 paragraphs each, including a reply on points of law, stressing that it would be better to carefully review the filings before proceeding.

Daudu countered that the prosecution was unnecessarily prolonging the detention of the defendants, arguing that the matter had been adjourned to the day and there was a working day in between.

He urged the court to allow the matter proceed, adding that professional courtesy should prevail.

Responding, Iheanacho stated that it was not the intention of the prosecution to keep the defendants in custody without basis, but insisted that adequate time was required to study the processes properly.

Following arguments from both sides and with no objection, the court struck out an application and granted another upon the prayer of the defence.

Moving the bail applications, Daudu urged the court to grant bail to the three defendants, praying that the first defendant be admitted on self-recognisance, while the second and third defendants be granted bail on liberal terms.

He explained that the first defendant’s application was supported by a 36-paragraph affidavit deposed to by his son, Nuzain Malami, with six exhibits attached.

He added that the second defendant’s application was supported by a 28-paragraph affidavit deposed to by her daughter, Farida Abdullahi Usman, while the third defendant’s application was supported by a 39-paragraph affidavit deposed to by his brother, Nuzain Malami.

Justice Nwite subsequently adjourned the matter to January 7, 2026, for ruling on the bail applications.