Court Dissolves 4-Year-Old Marriage Over Wife’s Bad Character

A Grade I Area Court in Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved the four-yearold marriage between Shuiba Abdullahi and his wife, Aisha Abdullahi, citing the wife’s alleged bad character.

Shuiba told the court that Aisha constantly disrespected him, making the marriage unbearable.

He stated that he had lost interest and no longer found peace in the relationship.

Presiding Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, granted the divorce after Aisha consented to the separation.

The judge ordered Shuiba to allow Aisha to pack her belongings within 24 hours. Earlier, Shuiba revealed that the marriage did not produce any children.

