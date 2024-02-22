Court Dismisses Terrorism Charges Against Fubara

Fubara Ohaka, the Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Rivers State has been discharged and acquitted by a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt of allegations filed by the Federal Government.

Ohaka, the Deputy Chairman of the Youth Movement in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state; has been on trial since 2022 on six counts of alleged involving illegal oil bunkering, terrorism, dealings in illegal refining of products without a licence, and conspiracy, among other charges brought against him by the Federal Government through the Department of State Services (DSS).

The trial judge, Justice Stephen Dalyop-Pam, ruled that the Federal Government failed to offer evidence to back up its charges against the defendant.

Justice Dalyop-Pam agreed to the defendant’s counsel’s no-case submission, and thereby released and acquitted him.

In 2022, New Telegraph recalls that DSS agents raided Ohaka’s Port Harcourt home in a combined operation, smashed through the fence to his bedroom, and snatched him away.

It took months for residents and friends to uncover where he was being detained and the reasons for his detention, resulting in a judicial battle that ended in his favour.