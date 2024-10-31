Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Nullify Ebie’s Appointment As NDDC Chair

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the aggrieved Niger Delta communities challenging President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Chiedu Ebie as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The plaintiffs, represented by Chief Goodnews Gereghewei, Chief Eddy Brayei, and Mr Jonah Engineyouwei, argued that Ebie’s appointment violated the NDDC Act, claiming he did not represent the oil-producing area with the highest production quantum, as stipulated by the Act.

The plaintiffs, from Bisangbene, Agge, and Amatu 1 communities in Bayelsa State’s Ekeremor Local Government Area, named President Tinubu, the Senate President, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the NDDC, and Ebie as defendants in the case.

They alleged that the appointment disregarded their communities’ stake in the region’s oil production.

