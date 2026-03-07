Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Sack Of David Mark, Aregbesola, Others As Adc National Officers

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit seeking the removal Senator David Mark and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola as National Chairman and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, respectively.

The trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik threw away the suit on the ground that it bordered on the internal affairs of a political party, over which no court has jurisdiction.

Justice Abdulmalik, in the judgment, said that membership and leadership of a political party is voluntary on the ground that parties are voluntary associations that have no compulsion.

The judge held that members aggrieved over matters of their parties should always employ internal mechanism to resolve such grievances or at best, opt out and join other parties.

She maintained that cases bordering on party membership and leadership are not justice able and as such, courts cannot exercise jurisdiction.