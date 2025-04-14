Court Dismisses Suit Against Oyo Monarch, Olushola Alao

Share

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, the state capital, has dismissed a suit contesting the nomination and installation of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao.

Four members of the Akinbola family who instituted the suit contested the selection, appointment, and approval of Oba Alao as the Olugbon.

New Telegraph reports that in his ruling, Justice K.A. Adedokun nullified the case for lack of jurisdiction.

However, Justice Adedokun held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter, saying the claimants had no locus standi to file the suit.

He ruled that the case failed to include Surulere Local Government as the authority legally empowered to commence the selection process and approve the traditional ruler’s appointment, thus defective.

