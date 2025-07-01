Court Dismisses Suit Against Electoral Boundary Delineation In Warri

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by two Itsekiri stakeholders seeking to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from delineating electoral wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/443/2024, was instituted by Hon. Appearance Afejuku and Mr. Emmanuel Nunu, Secretary of Warri South Local Government Area, against INEC.

Delivering judgment on Monday, Justice James Omotosho ruled that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process and lacked merit. Consequently, the court dismissed the case in its entirety and awarded costs of ₦4 million against the plaintiffs, with 10 percent interest per annum until full payment is made.

The plaintiffs had sought an injunction to stop INEC from carrying out the proposed delineation exercise in Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West Local Government Areas.

Their move was widely seen as an attempt to stall long-anticipated electoral reforms aimed at addressing claims of political marginalisation and underrepresentation of certain ethnic groups within the Warri Federal Constituency.

Following the ruling, INEC is now expected to proceed with the long-delayed delineation of electoral boundaries in the Warri region — an issue that has stirred debates and tensions in Delta State for many years.

The decision is being hailed by advocacy groups and community leaders as a significant legal victory in the broader push for equitable representation within the constituency.

It will be recalled that in a similar case, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had also dismissed a suit seeking to block INEC from implementing the Supreme Court’s December 2, 2022 judgment, which authorised the delineation of polling units and wards in Warri South Local Government Area.