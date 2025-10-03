Natasha Suspension: Court Dismisses Suit Against Akpabio

On Friday, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja dismissed a suit filed against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, challenging the legality of the six-month suspension given to Kogi Central Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Apoti over alleged misconduct.

New Telegraph gathered that the suit instituted by one Ovavu Illiyasu and nine others was thrown out by the Judge on the ground that they have no locus standi (legal authority) to bring the matter before the court.

Marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, the suit challenged the validity of the suspension of Natasha Uduaghan-Apoti for various reasons.

Among others, the plaintiffs prayed the court to void the suspension of Natasha on the ground that their Senatorial District will be shortchanged recall with immediate effect.

Various grounds were advanced by the plaintiffs for their request for invalidation of the suspension, among which are that their Senatorial District would be shortchanged in the Senate.

However, Justice Omotosho held that the 10 plaintiffs lacked locus standi to institute the action. He subsequently dismissed their suit for want of merit.