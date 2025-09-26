New Telegraph

September 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Court Dismisses Nnamdi…

Court Dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘No Case Submission’

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

New Telegraph reports that in the ruling held on Friday, Justice James Omotosho held that it is in the best interest of Kanu to be given the opportunity to clear some issues raised against him.

READ ALSO

According to the court, a prima facie case has been established against him by the federal government and consequently ordered him to present his defence in the terrorism charges against him.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Civil Servants, Students Need Mandatory Mental Health Evaluation – Don
Read Next

Yoruba Heritage Forum Urges Tinubu To Confer CFR Honours On Oba Ladoja