Court Dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘No Case Submission’

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

New Telegraph reports that in the ruling held on Friday, Justice James Omotosho held that it is in the best interest of Kanu to be given the opportunity to clear some issues raised against him.

READ ALSO

According to the court, a prima facie case has been established against him by the federal government and consequently ordered him to present his defence in the terrorism charges against him.