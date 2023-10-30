Court dismisses N35.2m summary judgement against Uniport Teaching Hospital

The National Industrial Court, PortHarcourt Division, has dismissed the application for summary judgement filed by one, Donatus Wokpe, against the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital for lacking merit. The trial judge, Justice Zaynab Bashir, held that the school has a good defence to warrant the refusal of the reliefs sought by Donatus, and granted leave to the school to defend the suit in line with the provision of the National Industrial Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2017. The claimant, Donatus Wokpe, had sought for an order of the court entering summary judge- ment in his favour for the sum of N35, 259, 828.37. (Thirty-five million, Two Hundred and Fifty-Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Eight Nai- ra, and Thirty-Seven Kobo) being and representing the defendant’s outstanding indebtedness for his outstanding salaries and allowances from the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital covering December 22, 1988 to August, 31st 2018 when he was by operation of law deemed to have retired from public service.

Donatus submitted that he got judgement against the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital, and the defendant has made part payment of N603, 228.19 (Six Hundred and Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty -Eight Naira, Nineteen Kobo) without full payment thereof. In defence, the school argued that the rules of court permits a willing defendant, who intends to defend an action commenced via the summary judgement procedure to do so without being necessarily shut out of the matter. Counsel to the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital, E. A. Anika, maintained that the school has complied with the judgement of the court in making the payment of N603,228.19 (Six Hundred and Three Thousand Two Hundred and Twenty-Eight Naira, Nineteen Kobo) representing full and final payment of the Donatus’s salaries and allowances from 22nd December 1988 to August 2018.

The lawyer further contended that it was not the responsibility of his client to pay for the gratuity and pension of any staff of the hospital, but the office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the payment of pension and gratuity to Donatus does not form part of allowances and salaries as contained in the judgment of the court. He urged the court to set down the matter for hearing. In his ruling, Justice Bashir held that it would not be just and judicious to enter judgement for Donatus given the facts deposed in the supporting and opposing af- fidavits without allowing the school enter its defence. The court held that the University of PortHarcourt Teaching Hospital has established doubts in its mind and is sufficient enough to prevent the court from entering summary judgement in favour of Donatus. “There is no gainsaying that based on the facts before the court, especially upon the consideration of the counter affidavit of the defendant, which presents a controversy that cannot be wished away without a full and proper trial. The counter affidavit of the defendant has indeed established good defence and clearly shows cause why the court should not enter summary judgement in favour of the claimant, but grant leave to defendant to defend the suit”, Justice Zaynab ruled.