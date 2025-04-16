Court Dismisses LP’s Suit Against Defection Of Amaewhule, 26 Other Rivers Lawmakers

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a suit filed by the Labour Party (LP) challenging the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Bright Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers following their alleged defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court, presided over by over by Hon. Justice E.A. Obile, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, cited a binding Supreme Court judgment.

The LP had approached the court, praying that it declares the lawmakers’ seats vacant, claiming that their defection violated constitutional provisions under Section 272(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The LP had argued that their defection to the APC contravened constitutional norms and warranted their removal.

But Justice Obile held that the court was bound by Section 287(1) of the Constitution, hence should adhere to Supreme Court decisions, citing a February 28, 2025, Supreme Court ruling, wherein the apex court had resolved the issue.

