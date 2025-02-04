Court Dismisses Libel Case Against Daily Independent Correspondent

Share

A Minna High Court in Niger State has dismissed a case brought before it by, NAF/4112F Flt. Lt. J O Bamisaiye, over Daily Independent newspaper publication of, April 1st 2022 and 11th of January, 2023 and its Niger state Correspondent.

The Court presided over by Justice Maimuna Abubarkar yesterday dismissed the case owing that it lacks merit.

She added that there was justification in the allegation as published by the Daily Independent Newspaper since the Plaintiff, Bamisaiye, through her Counsel, E O Egbonodje could not substantiate her claims.

Recall that the Plaintiff had filed a case of libel challenging the two publications, “Scandal Rocks Minna Airforce Base and, Disquiet At Minna Air Force Base As Female Officer ‘Dismisses’ Junior Officer Over Alleged Failed Business Deal” on April 1st 2022 and 11th of January, 2023 respectively.

