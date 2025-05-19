Court Dismisses Kidney Harvesting Case Against Kekere

Share

The Plateau State High Court has dismissed all charges against Mr. Noah Kekere, who was accused of harvesting the kidneys of two patients at his hospital.

This was disclosed by his legal counsel, Prof. Akkaren Shaakaa, on Monday in Jos.

Shaakaa stated that the case was dismissed on April 9 by Justice G.D. Fwomyon of Plateau State High Court 9 due to insufficient evidence presented by the complainants.

He further explained that the Plateau State High Courts, sitting in Courts 9 and 11, delivered separate rulings following a comprehensive review of the case.

The matter first appeared before Court 11 on March 24, 2025, and again before Court 9 on April 8, 2025. In both instances, the judges struck out the charges after hearing from the defence team, which included Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Umor and Prof. Shaakaa.

According to the defence counsel, the Chief State Counsel of the Plateau State Ministry of Justice, M.P. Mwasat Esq., who represented the prosecution, withdrew the charges after evaluating forensic medical reports from the state Ministry of Health.

The reports found no evidence to support the claim that kidneys had been unlawfully removed from the complainants.

“The court’s verdict has completely cleared Mr. Kekere of all charges, as the prosecution failed to substantiate the allegations. Consequently, the state government withdrew the four-count charge, and the court struck out the case,” Shaakaa said.

It will be recalled that Mr. Kekere, along with two others, had been accused of removing the right kidney of a patient, Mrs. Kehinde Kamaru, during what was reportedly an appendix surgery.

In his reaction, Kekere expressed profound gratitude to God for what he described as divine vindication.

Addressing journalists in Jos, he clarified that he is not a medical doctor but a trained nurse who founded a clinic.

The clinic, he noted, was later upgraded to a hospital and operated in collaboration with licensed medical doctors from the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

He also thanked his family, friends, and well-wishers for their steadfast support throughout the ordeal.

