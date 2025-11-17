Court Dismisses Ex-Bank Manager’s Entitlement Suit

Justice Isaac Essien of the Lagos Judicial Division of the National Industrial Court has dismissed an entitlement claim filed by a former employee of Union Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma, for failing to prove his case as required by law.

The court held that Chukwuma’s entitlements had been accurately calculated based on his 25 years of service with the bank and ruled that he is not entitled to any additional payments regarding his pension or gratuity. Chukwuma was employed by Union Bank in October 1980 as a management trainee and later rose to the position of senior manager.

In November 2005, he accepted an appointment as a commissioner and was granted a two-year leave of absence from the bank. Chukwuma stated that in 2007, he was reappointed as a commissioner and given another leave of absence that was to end in November 2009. On November 16, 2009, he resigned from the bank, claiming that Union Bank had miscalculated his gratuity.

He argued that despite completing 25 years of service on October 9, 2005, he was denied his long service award. In its defence, Union Bank maintained that the items Chukwuma used in computing his terminal benefits were incorrect. The bank also argued that his resignation effectively took effect from the time he began his unpaid leave of absence.

Union Bank further stated that Chukwuma had already received his full entitlements and contended that his lawsuit was statute-barred under the Limitation Laws of Lagos State, which require that all actions based on simple contracts be initiated within six years from when the cause of action arose.

However, Chukwuma’s counsel argued that his client’s employment contract could not be classified as a simple contract and was therefore not subject to the Limitation Laws of Lagos State.

The counsel also maintained that the Limitation Law does not restrict actions brought to enforce constitutional rights to terminal benefits, as guaranteed by Section 173(1)–(3) of the 1999 Constitution, urging the court to grant Chukwuma’s claims. Delivering judgement, Justice Essien held that it would be “inconceivable” to apply Section 8(1)(a) of the Limitation Laws of Lagos State—or any similar state law—to employment contracts, given the complexities and specific regulations governing such agreements.

The court reiterated that employment contracts cannot be regarded as simple contracts under any limitation law in Nigeria. Consequently, Justice Essien rejected Union Bank’s objection, ruling that the Limitation Law of Lagos State did not apply to the employment contract between Chukwuma and the bank.

On the substantive issue of whether Chukwuma’s period of leave of absence should count towards his total years of service for the purpose of calculating gratuity and pension, the court ruled against him.

Justice Essien held that Chukwuma could not include his leave of absence as part of his service years to claim any shortfall in his gratuity and pension computation. The court emphasized that only periods of leave of absence taken with pay can be considered when calculating an employee’s length of service.