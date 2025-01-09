Court Dismisses Emefiele’s Jurisdiction Challenge, Strikes Out 4 Counts

Share

An Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday dismissed Godwin Emefiele’s application challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear his case.

Justice Rahman Oshodi ruled that the court had jurisdiction to try the embattled ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor on counts eight to 26 of the charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Oshodi based his decision on relevant statutory and constitutional provisions, holding that the EFCC had established sufficient territorial jurisdiction through the evidence presented.

However, the court struck out counts one to four, which alleged abuse of office, citing a lack of legal basis. The charges focused on allegations of foreign exchange allocation without bids, which the judge ruled was not defined as an offence under Nigerian law.

Justice Oshodi said: “Allocation of foreign exchange without reason is not defined as an offence in any written law. “The objection to counts one to four succeeds and is hereby struck out.”

Emefiele, alongside his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing 26 counts alleging financial misconduct resulting in a loss of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

Omoile faces related charges, including the unlawful acceptance of gifts. Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), argued that the Lagos court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case, as the alleged offences occurred outside its territorial reach.

